Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace silver dollars in set

The Reverse Proof 2024-S Morgan and Peace dollars are available only in the limited-edition two-coin set.

More than half of the maximum authorized production of the limited-edition 2024-S Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace dollar set sold during the first three days of public availability, according to United States Mint sales totals.

The San Francisco Mint-struck Reverse Proof coins are available only in the two-coin set and not as individual product releases.

The sets went on sale at noon Eastern Time Nov. 21, with a maximum release of 262,500 sets at $215 per set.

Before the sales launch, U.S. Mint customers could place advance orders for the sets. Their orders were not processed as sales totals until the public sales launch.

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According to the Mint, sales as of Nov. 25 totaled 149,346 sets.

Of these, 125,717 sets were sold by the subscription order option. On the first day of open sales, 8,347 sets were sold. Another 5,454 sets were sold in the following three days.

In total, another 9,828 sets were purchased by the 18 unidentified coin dealers that participate in the bureau’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program. These dealers are permitted to place orders a week before the opening of sales and are charged for each set at the retail price plus 5%. The ABPP dealers are required to pick up the sets at the Mint’s contracted order fulfillment center, PSFWeb, in Memphis, Tennessee.

For the similar 2023 Reverse Proof set, U.S. Mint officials announced in March 2023 online via the Federal Register that the numismatic product would be offered at $185, with a maximum product release of 250,000 sets.

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