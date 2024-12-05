Week's Most Read: Silver-plugged dollar in sale

A close-up view of the silver plug at the center of a 1795 Flowing Hair silver dollar, as minted, offered in a GreatCollections Dec. 15 auction.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: 1652 New England threepence: A New England threepence, one of only two known examples of the type, sold for $2,520,000 in a November Stack's Bowers sale.

4. Designs reviewed for possible Liberty Bell-shaped coins and medal: A U.S. Mint-proposed program would offer gold coins shaped like the Liberty Bell, and similar silver medals, to celebrate the semiquincentennial.

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3. Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace silver dollars in set: Sales were brisk for the 2024 Reverse Proof Morgan and Peace dollar set from San Francisco, with more than half sold by three days after sales opened.

2. Scott Bessent tabbed for Treasury secretary position: President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Scott Bessent of South Carolina as his choice for the position of secretary of the Treasury.

1. Silver-plugged dollar offered in GreatCollections sale: A 1795 Flowing Hair silver dollar with a Mint-inserted silver plug for proper weight will be sold by GreatCollections on Dec. 15.

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