Week's Most Read: Impressive 5-cent offerings

Coveted as a one-year type, this 1913 Type One “nickel” is graded Proof 68 by PCGS and carrying a green CAC sticker. A 1927 Indian Head 5-cent piece likely struck from chromium-plated dies is one of only six pieces known is graded Specimen 65 by PCGS.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Time, expense lead U.S. Mint to stop coin redemptions: After a period of study and public comment, officials have decided that the effort by the U.S. Mint to redeem mutilated coins is cost prohibitive.

4. Heritage sets record with 1895 Proof Morgan silver dollar: A Proof 1895 Morgan dollar was sold in a Sept. 12 Premier Session with the final price setting a new mark, bringing $324,000.

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3. CCAC recommends designs for 2026 dime, half dollar: Circulating coins that have not seen a change in many decades will get new looks when dimes and half dollars of 2026 are issued.

2. CCAC reviews multiple options for 2026 quarter dollars: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee spent two days looking over new designs for the five quarter dollar issues of 2026.

1. Exceptional Proof Indian Head 5-cent pieces at Heritage: There is no shortage of quality Indian Head 5-cent coins that are sure to be of high interest during Heritage Auctions' Nov. 21 to 24 sales.

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