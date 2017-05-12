12 of 16 dollar mules have new home: Weeks most read

A collector bought his 12th example of the Washington quarter dollar/Sacagawea dollar mule, making it our top story.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. California gold national note from San Jose institution tops auction: Four different bidders, three in person and one by mail, accounted for over $1.1 million in sales for four high-denomination Original Series California national gold bank notes in Heritage’s April 28 sale.

4. Viking hoards exhibit in Great Britain, May to November: “Viking: Rediscover the Legend,” a major new exhibition by the Yorkshire Museum and the British Museum May 19 to Nov. 5, displays Viking-era coins.

3. ICTA declares war against counterfeits infiltrating hobby: The Industry Council for Tangible Assets Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force has gained the attention of federal authorities in the fight against counterfeits.

2. 1964 Jefferson 5-cent coin mated pair realizes $5,170 in Heritage auction: That mated pair of Proof 1964 Jefferson 5-cent coins that we profiled here in March have sold, realizing $5,170 in one of Heritage’s Central States Numismatic Society convention sales.

1. Collector acquires 12th of 16 known quarter dollar/dollar mules: New Mexico collector Tommy Bolack now owns 12 of the 16 known (2000)-P double-denomination mule error coins.

