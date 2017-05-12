12 of 16 dollar mules have new home: Weeks most read
- Published: May 12, 2017, 7 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. California gold national note from San Jose institution tops auction: Four different bidders, three in person and one by mail, accounted for over $1.1 million in sales for four high-denomination Original Series California national gold bank notes in Heritage’s April 28 sale.
4. Viking hoards exhibit in Great Britain, May to November: “Viking: Rediscover the Legend,” a major new exhibition by the Yorkshire Museum and the British Museum May 19 to Nov. 5, displays Viking-era coins.
3. ICTA declares war against counterfeits infiltrating hobby: The Industry Council for Tangible Assets Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force has gained the attention of federal authorities in the fight against counterfeits.
2. 1964 Jefferson 5-cent coin mated pair realizes $5,170 in Heritage auction: That mated pair of Proof 1964 Jefferson 5-cent coins that we profiled here in March have sold, realizing $5,170 in one of Heritage’s Central States Numismatic Society convention sales.
1. Collector acquires 12th of 16 known quarter dollar/dollar mules: New Mexico collector Tommy Bolack now owns 12 of the 16 known (2000)-P double-denomination mule error coins.
