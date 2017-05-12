US Coins

12 of 16 dollar mules have new home: Weeks most read

A collector bought his 12th example of the Washington quarter dollar/Sacagawea dollar mule, making it our top story.

Original images courtesy of Fred Weinberg & Co.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:  

5. California gold national note from San Jose institution tops auction: Four different bidders, three in person and one by mail, accounted for over $1.1 million in sales for four high-denomination Original Series California national gold bank notes in Heritage’s April 28 sale.

4. Viking hoards exhibit in Great Britain, May to November: “Viking: Rediscover the Legend,” a major new exhibition by the Yorkshire Museum and the British Museum May 19 to Nov. 5, displays Viking-era coins.

3. ICTA declares war against counterfeits infiltrating hobby: The Industry Council for Tangible Assets Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force has gained the attention of federal authorities in the fight against counterfeits.

2. 1964 Jefferson 5-cent coin mated pair realizes $5,170 in Heritage auction: That mated pair of Proof 1964 Jefferson 5-cent coins that we profiled here in March have sold, realizing $5,170 in one of Heritage’s Central States Numismatic Society convention sales.

1. Collector acquires 12th of 16 known quarter dollar/dollar mules: New Mexico collector Tommy Bolack now owns 12 of the 16 known (2000)-P double-denomination mule error coins.

Connect with Coin World:  

Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

 

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Paper Money

May 8, 2017, 5 AM

No longer paper or plastic: Paper £5 note withdrawn

Precious Metals

May 10, 2017, 4 AM

Precious metals trading to increase in London market

US Coins

May 11, 2017, 7 AM

1838 Seated Liberty half dime is "simply amazing"

Community Comments

Headlines