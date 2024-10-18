Week's Most Read: Mutilated coins and the Mint

This mixed load of mutilated U.S. dimes and quarter dollars was from a commercial vendor and intended for submission to the U.S. Mint for redemption, before the United States Mint suspended its Mutilated Coin Redemption Program on Nov. 2, 2015.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Video game maker in partnership with U.S. Mint: A program connecting video game maker Nice Gang and the United States Mint will provide special privy-marked coins for certain levels of game achievement.

4. RCM unveils special classic wheat 5-cent coin: The Royal Canadian Mint has turned to past work to find a design for a special coin to be made available to loyalty club members.

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3. CCAC to look at 2026 coin designs in two-day meeting: A number of designs for 2026 issues awaited the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee as they prepared for a two-day session.

2. Coins from collector who rediscovered hobby sell in auction: Collector Tom Hyland was re-inspired by his involvement with the ANA, and his stellar collection was recently sold.

1. Time, expense lead U.S. Mint to stop coin redemptions: After a period of study and public comment, officials have decided that the effort by the U.S. Mint to redeem mutilated coins is cost prohibitive.

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