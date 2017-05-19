It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

5. When thin at the top means attractive: MS-66 1881-O Morgan dollar: Collectors pay huge premiums when a Morgan dollar is premium quality, and this 1881-O Morgan dollar bears that out.

4. Eckfeldt gold medals return to auction block in June offering: Gold medals and supporting presidential documentation pedigreed to The Eckfeldt Collection anchors Ira & Larry Goldberg's June 4 sale.

3. Gold nuggets add brilliance to Bonhams May 23 sale in Los Angeles: Gold nuggets, featuring the 250.77-ounce “Twilight” nugget, plus leaf gold and gold embedded in quartz are featured lots in Bonhams’ May 23 sale in Los Angeles.

2. Collector donates Dahlonega Mint gold coins to University of Georgia: A complete 62-coin set of gold coins struck at the Dahlonega Mint that was assembled for the express purpose of being donated goes on display June 5.

1. Common but pricey: $1 note signed by all four Beatles draws strong bid: Two otherwise very common pieces of U.S. paper money that were part of an 856-lot sale of “Fine Autographs and Artifacts” conducted by RR Auction, brought uncommon bids.

