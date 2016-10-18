Notable variety researcher Herbert Hicks dies at 81

Herbert Hicks' research on Washington quarter dollar die varieties earned him recognition in 1987 from the American Numismatic Association, with the Wayte & Olga Raymond Memorial Literary Award, for his article that appeared in the February 1986 issue of the ANA’s monthly journal, The Numismatist.

Variety specialist Herbert P. Hicks, right, and his wife, Marion L. Hicks, left, passed away Oct. 3 and Oct. 1, respectively.

Marlborough, Mass., collector Herbert P. Hicks — noted within numismatic circles for his research and study of varieties of Washington quarter dollars and Eisenhower dollars — died Oct. 3 at age 81.

Mr. Hicks’ death came two days after the passing of his wife of 60 years, Marion L. Hicks, at age 82.

A graduate of the University of Maine where he earned a bachelor of science degree in physics, Mr. Hicks worked for many years for GTE Systems in Needham, Mass., as a systems analyst.

Mr. Hicks was the American Numismatic Association’s 1987 recipient of the Wayte & Olga Raymond Memorial Literary award for his extensive article, “The Washington Quarter Dollar Reverse: A Die Variety Bonanza,” published in the February 1986 issue of the ANA’s monthly journal, The Numismatist.

The article was republished in two parts in the Nov. 18 and Nov. 25, 1987, issues of Coin World.

In biographical information accompanying the award-winning article on Washington quarter dollars, Mr. Hicks, a native of Maine, was identified as a past president and former treasurer of the Marlborough Historical Society.

Mr. Hicks was also a past president of the Framingham Coin Club.

Mr. Hicks contributed articles to a number of numismatic publications. His research on Eisenhower dollar varieties appeared in the April 1974 edition of The Numismatist. Mr. Hicks also wrote for Error-Variety News in the 1970s.

Mr. Hicks was also a frequent contributor of numismatic information and Letters to the Editor to Coin World.

Herbert P. and Marion L. Hicks are survived by their children, Dr. Richard J. Hicks (Michelle) of Longmeadow; Randall D. Hicks (Melissa) of Marlborough; Robert W. Hicks (Rita) of Marlborough; Michelle M. Murray (Brian) of Bolton; and Amy L. Foster (Toure) of Marlborough; and 13 grandchildren.

The Hickses were also co-guardians of Diana L. Boivin, a former foster child with multiple disabilities who found a warm and caring home with Herbert and his wife.

A joint funeral service was held Oct. 8 in Marlborough at the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc.

Burial followed at Evergreen Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in the Hickses’ memory to either Crayons to Cradle (155 N. Beacon St., Brighton, MA 02135) or the American Heart Association (7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231).