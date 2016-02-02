Former Coin World columnist Bill Murray dies

Col. Bill Murray, right, presents the 1997 Clemy Award to Alan Herbert during the Numismatic Literary Guild bash.

Col. Bill Murray served as a columnist for Coin World from 1976 until 2010.

Retired Coin World columnist Col. William Bain Murray, 96, has died.

Murray died Nov. 16, 2015, three days after his 96th birthday.

Murray authored a column for Coin World from March of 1976 until filing his final column on his 90th birthday, Nov. 13, 2010.

The column originally was titled “The New-Mismatist,” but in 1993 was changed to “The New Collector.”

Col. Murray had written a column for Numismatic Scrapbook magazine since the June 1974 issue and then in Coin World starting in March 1976 after the monthly Numismatic Scrapbook was folded into the pages of Coin World.

Col. Murray was an advocate for new collectors, whether they were young or adult, just as long as they were beginning their hobby journey. He was the 1996 recipient of the Clemy Award, the highest honor of the Numismatic Literary Guild.

Born in Harvard, Ill., he lived in Laguna Beach, Calif., before starting his military career. He served in the Pacific Theater during World War II and retired from the Army in 1972.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Hershey Murray; son Bill and daughter-in-law Charlotte Murray; daughter Mary and son-in-law Ed Shugert; daughter Donna Covey; and several grandchildren.

