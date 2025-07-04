House legislation seeks posthumous Rangel medal

Legislation was introduced June 6 in the U.S. House of Representatives seeking a congressional gold medal to be posthumously awarded to the late New York congressman Charles B. Rangel, “an American trailblazer and public servant, in recognition of his remarkable life and career in which he elevated the voices and interests of underserved communities, bolstered the United States’ reputation on the global stage, and co-founded the Congressional Black Caucus.”

H.R. 3760 was introduced by Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-New York, who succeeded Rangel to represent the 13th congressional district.

Rangel, who served in the House for nearly five decades, died May 26, two weeks short of his 95th birthday.

Rangel’s congressional biography can be accessed online at https://bioguide.congress.gov/search/bio/R000053.

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Rangel served the 13th congressional district in New York from 2013 to 2017; District 15, 1993 to 2013; District 16, 1983 to 1993; District 19, 1973 to 1983; and District 18, 1971 to 1973.

“Congressman Charles B. Rangel served our nation with distinction and honor, fighting for the American people and delivering for the constituencies of Harlem, El Barrio, Washington Heights/Inwood, and the Northwest Bronx, which he represented in Congress for nearly 50 years,” said Espaillat. “A renowned feat, impactful in his service and commitment to our nation and dedication to all whose lives he touched along the way.

For this cofounder of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient, and lifelong public servant, Espaillat introduced the bill to honor “the Lion of Lenox Avenue” for his illustrious record “with this unique honor in recognition of his indelible mark on American policy and our nation’s history.”

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