Robert Glenn Chambers, longtime host of The Coin Vault television shopping channel, died April 12 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn., after a battle with cancer.

Robert Glenn Chambers, host of The Coin Vault television shopping network, died April 12 at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn., after a battle with cancer.

Mr. Chambers, who was born in 1965, was for more than 25 years host of The Coin Vault.

He started his broadcasting career at WLIK in Newport, Tenn., as a sports announcer and disc jockey, eventually becoming the voice of Cocke County High School sports.

Connect with Coin World:

Mr. Chambers attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where he became part of The Vol Network broadcasting.

He then transitioned into his role as host on the Shop At Home Network, where The Coin Vault originally aired.

The Coin Vault program is broadcast from its television studio in Franklin. According to the show’s website, Mr. Chambers’ interest in collectibles began at an early age.

During his career with the shopping network, according to the website, he “delivered over $1,000,000,000 in collectible coins to collectors throughout the United States. His motto was: Describe exactly what the item is, be precise about the grade or condition, and deliver it in the timeliest fashion.”

Life away from coins

Mr. Chambers was a master scuba diver, avid snow skier, angler, photographer, real estate agent with Bob Parks Realty, and philanthropist.

He was an active member of Franklin First United Methodist Church. He sang as a bass in the Sanctuary Choir and was an active supporter of the church’s youth and its missions.

Mr. Chambers was preceded in death by his brother, James Richard, Newport; and his father-in-law, Richard Burton Smith, Newport.

He is survived by his wife, Whitney; a daughter, Arin; and a son Alex, all of Franklin. Mr. Chambers is also survived by his parents, a grandmother, and other relatives.

He is remembered by special colleagues from The Coin Vault, and very special friends, the Martin Fuller family and the Philip Walton family, Franklin.

A memorial celebration of Mr. Chambers’ life was held April 19 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Bubba Stevenson Foundation, 2335 Pennington Bend Road, Nashville, TN 37214, or Youth Missions, located at Franklin First United Methodist Church, 143 Fifth Ave. S., Franklin, TN 37064.