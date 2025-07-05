Posthumous Medal of Sacrifice proposed for fallen first responders

Elements of the Great Seal of the United States as it appears on the back of the $1 Federal Reserve note are suggested for use in the design of a Medal for Sacrifice.

First responders and law enforcement officers would be eligible for posthumous award of a Medal of Sacrifice whose creation is sought in legislation introduced May 19 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

H.R. 3497 was introduced by Rep. Brian J. Mast, R-Florida.

A local, State, or Federal law enforcement officer or first responder killed in the line of duty would be eligible for the medal of sacrifice as long as they are not subject to an official finding of wrongdoing.

Design

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The medal of sacrifice for law enforcement officers and first responders would be a modified quatrefoil, with rounded lobes extending from a central octagon.

The field would incorporate features of the Great Seal of the United States, redesigned by Tiffany & Co in 1885.

The description uses terms from heraldry: The American eagle would be charged with a coat of arms as a shield, argent, on a chevron gules between three lions rampant azure, as many chevronels argent; the crest, out of a coronet or, a double-tailed lion rampant azure, holding in its dexter paw a torch or enflamed proper; and Integritas included as a motto.

Surrounding the seal would be 47 mullets, alternating with three rampant lions and incorporating four chevrons. In base, the word SACRIFICE would be inscribed.

In dexter base, three oak leaves would be placed, symbolizing the national tree of the Unite States, representing strength, resilience, and honoring the families and widows of the fallen.

The reverse of the medal would be sandblasted and would bear an engraving of the name of the fallen hero being honored.

The medal would be suspended from a ribbon, either Azure or Gules depending on the fallen hero being honored. The ribbon bail would be prepared and attached by hand soldering to the back of the medal.

The medal would weigh approximately 63 grams and be crafted from .925 fine silver plated with .999 fine gold vermeil, which has a thickness of 2.5 microns. The medal would have a 2.25-inch diameter.

The proposed medal design combines national symbols with heraldic elements to represent the sacrifice of the fallen, while the use of silver and gold signifies the value and honor associated with their service.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.