Uncirculated gold American Eagle sales to start Oct. 7

The Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 1-ounce gold $50 coin is being offered in special packaging created to enhance the design changes. The outer sleeve highlights the new reverse while the enclosed certificate of authenticity showcases obverse enhancements.

The U.S. Mint’s Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 1-ounce gold coins will go on sale Oct. 7. A mintage limit of 9,100 is placed on the $50 coin, with household orders limited to one coin.

The latest obverse features enhanced elements of the original design by Augustus Saint-Gaudens, in a closer rendition of the original vision and detail, according to the Mint.

In addition to the obverse changes, a new reverse is being offered for the first time in more than three decades on the Uncirculated American Eagle gold coin. The latest version offers a close-up profile of an eagle’s head, designed by Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Jennie Norris and sculpted by Mint medallic artist Renata Gordon.

The gold coin also bears an anti-counterfeiting notch on the edge.

To complement the new coin design, special packaging was created. The coin is encapsulated and placed in a black presentation case with the United States Mint seal on the lid. The case fits into an outer sleeve incorporating an image of the coin’s reverse design. An accompanying certificate of authenticity includes the artwork of the obverse.

Pricing for the Uncirculated 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 1-ounce gold coin was not listed at the Mint’s website, but will be determined closer to the opening of sales. The 2020 version, with the original reverse design, sold for $2,670 with a mintage of 7,000.

Ordering will begin at the Mint website at noon ET on Oct. 7.

