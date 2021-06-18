US Coins

Mint to offer Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver $1

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Jun 18, 2021, 9 AM
The U.S. Mint will offer a Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar beginning Aug. 16.

Images courtesy of United States Mint.

Collectors will have the opportunity Aug. 16 to add another Proof American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar to their collections, when the 2021-S coin is offered.

The U.S. Mint has not yet disclosed whether the Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar will be a limited edition with restricted household ordering. The Mint has not yet posted the purchase price, but Proof examples of the 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 and Reverse of 2021-W silver dollars were offered at $73 per coin.

The U.S. replaced the Heraldic Eagle reverse with a new reverse design in mid-year. The new design shows an eagle in flight.

