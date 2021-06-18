Mint to offer Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver $1
- Published: Jun 18, 2021, 9 AM
Collectors will have the opportunity Aug. 16 to add another Proof American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar to their collections, when the 2021-S coin is offered.
The U.S. Mint has not yet disclosed whether the Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 silver dollar will be a limited edition with restricted household ordering. The Mint has not yet posted the purchase price, but Proof examples of the 2021-W American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 and Reverse of 2021-W silver dollars were offered at $73 per coin.
The U.S. replaced the Heraldic Eagle reverse with a new reverse design in mid-year. The new design shows an eagle in flight.
