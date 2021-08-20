U.S. Mint releases last and first 2021 American Eagle bullion coins

The transition production of 2021 American Eagle gold bullion coins as the Mint was switching from Reverse of 1986 production to Reverse of 2021 product was offered to the U.S. Mint’s authorized purchasers Aug. 9

The Aug. 9 offering of 2021 American Eagle silver bullion coins included the last production of Reverse of 1986 coins and the first production runs of Reverse of 2021 coins.

The U.S. Mint’s plans to offer the last day of production of 2021 American Eagle, Reverse of 1986 silver and gold bullion coins and the first day output of the Reverse of 2021 silver and gold bullion coins to its authorized purchasers were revised somewhat, because the bureau could not meet the mintage numbers originally scheduled.

“Early in 2021, the Mint made plans to offer the last day of production of 2021 classic design American Eagle and first day of production of the new design 2021 American Eagle Gold and Silver One Ounce Bullion Coins, produced at the Mint Facility at West Point, to Authorized Purchasers,” according to the news release issued via email to the numismatic media by U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White. “These coins were to have a market-based premium consistent with the value associated with the last of one design and the first of a new design.

“Because single-day production goals of 200,000 classic design AE silver, 200,000 new design AE silver and 15,000 new design AE gold were not reached, the Mint can only offer these products as ‘last production runs’ and ‘first production runs’ because they were struck on multiple days.

“The single-day production goal of 15,000 classic design AE gold was reached on 04/08/21. This message also provides a chart that distinguishes each box by the date of strike for its contents.”

The U.S. Mint also released on Aug. 13 the serial numbers for the 500-coin monster boxes of old and new design American Eagle bullion coins.

Listed below are the box (lot) numbers assigned to the boxes of the last production runs of the original design 2021 American Eagle silver and gold bullion coins and the first production runs of the new design 2021 American Eagle silver and gold bullion coins, with the dates produced.

Each box contains 500 1-ounce coins.

These boxes went on sale to the United States Mint’s authorized purchasers on Aug. 9.

➤ American Eagle silver (original Reverse of 1986 design — product code SO21AL) produced April 7 to April 8; 110807 to 111006 (200 boxes); 211312 to 211511 (200 boxes).

➤ American Eagle gold (original Reverse of 1986 design — product code GO21AL), produced April 8; 510884 to 510913 (30 boxes).

➤ American Eagle silver (new 2021 reverse design — product code SO21BF) produced May 5 to May 13; 250001 to 250400 (400 boxes). These 400 boxes of 2021 American Eagle new design first-production-run coins have a label with a large “BF” under “2021” on the far right side of the label.

➤ American Eagle gold (new 2021 reverse design — product code GO21BF) produced April 14 to April 20; 550001 to 550030 (30 boxes).

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter