Two-coin set offers Reverse Proof American Eagle silver dollars

The American Eagle 2021 One Ounce Silver Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set Designer Edition is limited to a maximum release of 125,000 sets.

The set’s Reverse Proof 2021-S American Eagle silver dollar bears a refreshed obverse including Weinman’s designer initials and new reverse design.

The set’s Reverse Proof 2021-W American Eagle silver dollar exhibits the original obverse and Heraldic Eagle Reverse designs introduced in 1986.

The limited-edition American Eagle 2021 One-Ounce Silver Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set Designer Edition will be offered by the United States Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 24.

The limited-edition American Eagle 2021 One-Ounce Silver Reverse Proof Two-Coin Set Designer Edition will be offered by the U.S. Mint beginning at noon Eastern Time Aug. 24.

The set’s maximum release is 125,000 sets, each priced at $175, with a household order limit of one set.

The set contains two Reverse Proof coins from two different Mints, bearing the year’s two different reverse designs.

The Reverse Proof 2021-S American Eagle, Reverse of 2021 coin, with new reverse design and refreshed obverse, is being struck at the San Francisco Mint.

The reverse design, created by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Emily S. Damstra and sculpted by now retired U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Michael Gaudioso, features an eagle as it approaches a landing, carrying an oak branch, as if to add it to a nest.

For the “refreshed” obverse redesign, the United States Mint returned to its original historical models and tooling to render a closer reflection of sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s original vision and detail as introduced in 1916 on the Walking Liberty half dollar obverse.

The coin with the new designs bears the S Mint mark reflecting its striking at the San Francisco Mint.

To give the new coins an added level of security, they are updated with enhanced security features, including a reeded edge having interrupted reeding at the 6 o’clock position.

The Reverse Proof 2021-W American Eagle bears the Weinman-based obverse as it was introduced in 1986 paired with the reverse bearing now-retired U.S. Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti’s Heraldic Eagle design.

Each of the two Reverse Proof American Eagle silver dollars in the set measures 40 millimeters, or 1.598 inches, in diameter and contains one ounce of .999 fine silver.

A standard Proof coin has frosted devices against mirrored fields. The Reverse Proof finish exhibits mirrored devices against frosted fields.