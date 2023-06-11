Mintages of circulating coins show increase in 2023

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

Millions of 2023 American Women, Eleanor Roosevelt quarter dollars are routed from the U.S. Mint to the Federal Reserve for circulation release.

Through May, the combined output in 2023 at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints of coins struck with a circulation quality finish is running nearly 8% ahead of 2022 levels.

The production totals include those denominations struck for and used in general circulation and the denominations that are now relegated for sale only as numismatic products.

The two Mints strike Lincoln cents, Jefferson 5-cent coins, Roosevelt dimes, and American Women quarter dollars for circulation release, and the quarter dollars are also offered in bags and rolls at numismatic premiums. Kennedy half dollar production is primarily sold above face value by the U.S. Mint in bags and rolls, although some output is designated for circulation if ordered by the Federal Reserve. Native American dollar production is directed solely to numismatic sales, with none released into general circulation.

Circulating coinage output for the first five months of 2023 totals 6,110,660,000 coins — 3,162,560,000 Philadelphia Mint coins and 2,948,100,000 Denver Mint coins.

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For the cents, totals equal 1,215,600,000 coins from the Denver Mint and 1,106,400,000 coins struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

For the 5-cent coin, 398.64 million pieces were struck at the Denver Mint and 361.68 million pieces were struck at the Philadelphia facility.

For dimes, 850 million were struck at the Denver Mint and 791.5 million produced at the Philadelphia Mint.

Among quarter dollars, 691.8 million were struck at the Denver Mint and 681 million at the Philadelphia facility.

For half dollars, 5.4 million were struck at each facility, which may include numismatic sales.

Native American dollar production through May totals 1.12 million coins from each facility.

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