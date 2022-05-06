Mint will not strike more Proof American Women silver quarters

The U.S. Mint says it has no current plans for the San Francisco Mint to strike additional Proof 2022-S American Women silver quarter dollars to assemble new five-coin Silver Proof quarters sets beyond what the bureau has already sold.

The American Women Quarters 2022 Silver Proof set was put on sale March 29 without any mintage limit at $73 per set. The Mint’s May 1 sales report indicates 57,612 sets have been sold.

“Although we did not set a mintage limit quantity to allow for the potential to produce more, circumstances precluded us from doing so. We do not plan to make additional American Women Quarters 2022 Silver Proof Sets Silver Proof Sets,” U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White informed Coin World via email May 4. “We encourage customers to sign up for a Remind Me notice in case additional inventory becomes available as a consequence of order cancellations or the like.”

At the time of the March 29 sales launch for the sets, all available inventory already produced were housed at the U.S. Mint’s order fulfillment contractor PSFWeb in Memphis, Tennessee.

“There should not have been, nor do we have any indication that the product was in a back-order status,” White said. “If the product had been on back order, the customer would still have been able to place an order. Some inventory was still available prior to Monday, April 18, 2022, but was purchased.

“As a matter of practice, the Mint will set aside small quantities of inventory to handle problem orders; these are released for sale as it becomes evident that they are not needed.”