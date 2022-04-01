American Women Silver Proof set sells out on first day

The Proof 2022-S silver quarters set is listed on the Mint’s website as “currently unavailable.”

The U.S. Mint’s inventory of five-coin 2022-S American Women Quarters Silver Proof sets was recorded sold out March 29.

Sales comprise orders placed in advance of the public release through customer enrollment, and those orders placed when sales were launched March 29. No actual sales totals were made available as of March 31.

Orders were restricted to one set per household at $73 per set.

The set incorporates the five 2022 American Women quarter dollars struck in .999 fine silver with a Proof finish at the San Francisco Mint.

The coins are the first of 20 to complete the American Women Quarters series, to be issued annually, 2022 through 2025.

The honorees for 2022 are:

➤ Maya Angelou, poet, author and civil rights activist.

➤ Dr. Sally Ride, physicist, astronaut and first American woman in space.

➤ Wilma Mankiller, the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation.

➤ Nina Otero-Warren, a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement.

➤ Anna May Wong, the first Chinese-American film star in Hollywood.

The common obverse for the series exhibits a portrait right of George Washington, by American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser, submitted for the 1931 competition to redesign the quarter dollar in 1932 for the bicentennial of Washington’s birth.

Fraser’s sculpture was the choice of the Commission of Fine Arts, but Treasury Secretary Andrew W. Mellon chose John Flanagan’s left facing portrait of Washington.

Multiple sold-out products

Multiple American Women quarter dollar products have sold out this year.

Enrollments by U.S. Mint customers through March 7 for the five-coin copper-nickel clad Proof American Women quarter dollars set were nearly sufficient to deplete the Mint’s total inventory planned for the numismatic product even before actual sales began. The quarter dollar sets of Proof copper-nickel clad coins went on sale from the Mint on March 8. All inventory for the set was exhausted by March 15.

The copper-nickel clad sets were offered at $21 per set.

In contrast to the coins in the specialized Silver Proof set, the five coins in the standard Proof clad set are struck on planchets composed of outer layers of 75% copper and 25% nickel bonded to a core of pure copper. The Proof silver quarter dollars are composed of .999 fine silver.

The Mint planned to produce and release no more than 42,900 of the copper-nickel clad quarter dollar set and 58,212 of the silver quarter dollar set.

The five coins in each set are identical to the same coins in the full standard Proof sets and Silver Proof sets.

Inventories have also been exhausted for bag and roll products of circulation-strike examples of the Maya Angelou and Dr. Sally Ride coins in the American Women quarter dollars program.

Offered for both coins, and currently unavailable, were:

➤ 100-coin bag, Philadelphia Mint.

➤ 100-coin Denver Mint bag.

➤ Two-roll set, Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

➤ Three-roll sets, Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco Mints.

Mint officials were also expecting enrollments to be strong for the five holiday ornaments, each containing one of the 2022 American Women quarter dollars. The five ornaments are tentatively scheduled to go on sale later this year, possibly during the summer or fall.

United States Mint officials have been encouraging customers to enroll in the various products before sales begin, since inventories of many of the products are being exhausted or nearly exhausted before sales are launched.

