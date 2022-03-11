Proof American Women Quarters set is nearly sold out

The U.S. Mint’s inventory of five-coin 2022-S American Women clad Proof quarter dollar sets were nearly sold out as of March 8 through the bureau’s enrollment program.

2022-S American Women quarter dollars are being offered in a five-coin copper-nickel clad Proof set and a five-coin silver Proof set.

Enrollments by U.S. Mint customers through March 7 for the five-coin copper-nickel clad Proof American Women quarter dollars set were nearly sufficient to deplete the Mint’s total inventory planned for the numismatic product.

Enrollment demand is also strong for the five-coin silver Proof America Women Quarters set.

The quarter dollar sets of Proof copper-nickel clad coins went on sale from the Mint on March 8. The Silver Proof quarter dollar sets are scheduled for release March 29.

The copper-nickel clad sets are offered at $21 per set, and the silver sets are priced at $73 per set.

The five coins in the Proof clad set are struck on planchets composed of outer layers of 75% copper and 25% nickel bonded to a core of pure copper. The Proof silver quarter dollars are composed of .999 fine silver.

The Mint planned to produce and release no more than 42,900 of the copper-nickel clad quarter dollar set and 58,212 of the silver quarter dollar set.

As of the morning of March 7, the remaining number of clad sets available was 1,652, and of the silver sets, 21,607.

The coins in the two sets bear identical sets of designs, featuring on their reverses the first five of the 20 remarkable American women to be eventually featured in the American Women quarter dollars program. Five different quarter dollars are to be issued annually in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The 2022 coin reverses recognize American writer and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, American astronaut Dr. Sally Ride, Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller, woman’s suffragist María Adelina Isabel Emilia “Nina” Otero-Warren and Chinese American actress Anna May Wong.

The common obverse for the series carries the portrait of a right-facing George Washington originally submitted by sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser in a 1931 design competition for the Washington quarter dollar introduced in 1932.

Mint officials are encouraging collectors to use the enrollment option, allowing collectors to place orders for certain annual numismatic products in advance of the Mint’s scheduled release date, and allowing the Mint to plan production levels.

