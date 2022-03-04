American Women Silver Quarters Proof set on sale March 29

The 2022-S American Women Silver Quarters Proof set has no product or household ordering limits.

The five-coin 2022-S American Women Silver Quarters Proof set is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time March 29.

The set, offered at $73 each with no product or household order limits, will contain Proof .999 fine silver versions of the first five of the 20 eventual coins in the American Women quarter dollars series.

Honored on the reverses of the 2022 coins are:

➤ Maya Angelou — celebrated author and Civil Rights activist.

➤ Dr. Sally Ride — physicist and first American woman in space.

➤ Wilma Mankiller — first female Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.

➤ Nina Otero-Warren — a leader in New Mexico’s suffrage movement.

➤ Anna May Wong — first Chinese-American film star in Hollywood.

Five-coin Silver Proof quarter dollar sets are anticipated also in 2023, 2024 and 2025, with additional remarkable American women recognized on the reverse designs.

The common obverse for the series features American sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser’s portrait facing right of George Washington, submitted in a 1931 design competition for the Washington quarter dollar.

While Fraser’s proposed designs were favored by the Commission of Fine Arts, Treasury Secretary Andrew W. Mellon overruled the panel’s recommendations, instead introducing the work of sculptor John Flanagan on the quarter dollar denomination in calendar year 1932. That portrait was used on the denomination through 2021, including on the State, D.C./Territories and America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

Before its use in 2022 on the American Women quarter dollars, Fraser’s portrait was previously used on the 1999-W George Washington gold $5 coin issued to mark the bicentennial anniversary of Washington’s death.

