Medallic artist Michael Gaudioso retires from Mint

Gaudioso was responsible for the obverse portraits for the 2014 Warren G. Harding and 2015 Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential dollars.

Designed and sculpted by Gaudioso were the obverses for the Ho-Chunk Nation Code Talkers and Montford Point Marines congressional gold medals.

Retiring U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso designed and sculpted the reverse for the 2018 Native American dollar.

A decade after joining the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff based at the Philadelphia Mint, medallic artist Michael Gaudioso is retiring.

U.S. Mint officials indicate they will seek a replacement medallic artist to fill Gaudioso’s vacancy.

Gaudioso joined the engraving staff in 2009, three years after the Mint switched to digital sculpting, eliminating the need for plaster models in the development of coinage dies.

Prior to joining the United States Mint’s sculpting-engraving department in 2009, Gaudioso worked as a master painter and designer for one of America’s oldest and largest stained glass studios, Willet Hauser, in Winona, Minnesota.

A graduate of the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Gaudioso earned his master of fine arts degree from the New York Academy Graduate School of Figurative Art in New York City.

From 1995 to 1999, Gaudioso studied sculpture at the prestigious Repin Institute in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Gaudioso is a classically trained draftsman and sculptor and taught figure drawing at Villanova University.

He has contributed designs and executed digital sculpts for multiple U.S. coins and medals, and has sculpted designs approved from works contributed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion program artists as well as other outside artists.

Design/sculpting credits

Other sculpting credits

➤ 2018 Native American dollar — reverse➤ 2015 Presidential dollar — Lyndon B. Johnson obverse➤ 2014 Presidential dollar— Warren G. Harding obverse➤ 2011 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program — Lucretia Garfield reverse➤ 2011 Montford Point Marines congressional gold medal — obverse➤ 2008 Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medal — Ho-Chunk Nation obverse➤ 2008 Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medal — Oglala Sioux Tribe obverse➤ 2021 American Eagle Silver dollar — reverse➤ 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame commemorative coin program — common obverse➤ 2020 America the Beautiful quarters program — Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park reverse➤ 2020 American Eagle Platinum Proof coin program — obverse➤ 2019 American Liberty High Relief gold coin and silver medal — reverse➤ 2019 American Legion commemorative coin program — dollar reverse➤ 2019 American Innovation dollar — Georgia reverse➤ 2019 America the Beautiful quarters program — War in the Pacific National Historical Park reverse➤ 2018 World War I Centennial silver medals (Marine Corps) — obverse➤ 2018 World War I Centennial silver medals (Navy) — obverse➤ 2018 America the Beautiful quarters program — Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore reverse➤ 2017 American Liberty High Relief 24-karat gold coin and silver medal — reverse➤ 2017 America the Beautiful quarters program — George Rogers Clark National Historic Park reverse➤ 2016 First Spouse gold coin and medal program — Elizabeth Bloomer “Betty” Ford obverse➤ 2016 Mark Twain commemorative coin program — dollar obverse➤ 2016 National Park Service 100th Anniversary commemorative coin program — half dollar obverse➤ 2015 Foot Soldiers of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March congressional gold medal — reverse➤ 2015 U.S. Marshals Service 225th Anniversary commemorative coin program — half dollar obverse➤ 2015 March of Dimes commemorative coin program — dollar obverse➤ 2014 Civil Air Patrol congressional gold medal — reverse➤ 2014 First Spouse gold coin and medal program — Lou Hoover obverse➤ 2013 First Spouse gold coin and medal program — Edith Wilson obverse➤ 2013 American Eagle Platinum Proof coin program — reverse➤ 2013 Presidential dollar — William Howard Taft obverse➤ 2013 5-Star Generals commemorative coin program — half eagle obverse➤ 2012 First Spouse gold coin and medal program — Frances Cleveland (Term 1) reverse➤ 2012 First Spouse gold coin and medal program — Caroline Harrison obverse➤ 2012 National Infantry Museum and Soldier Center commemorative coin program — dollar obverse➤ 2012 America the Beautiful quarters program — El Yunque National Forest reverse➤ 2011 America the Beautiful Quarters Program — Olympic National Park reverse➤ 2011 United States Army commemorative coin program — dollar obverse➤ 2011 Medal of Honor commemorative coin program — half eagle reverse➤ 2011 First Spouse gold coin and medal program — Julia Grant obverse➤ 2008 Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medals program — Pueblo of Acoma Tribe obverse➤ 2008 Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medals program — Cherokee Nation obverse➤ 2008 Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medals program — Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe obverse.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter