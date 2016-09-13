Jim Licaretz retiring as U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver

Among U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Jim Licaretz's contributions to the Mint's engraving staff is the design and sculpture for the obverse of the 2015 Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential dollar.

U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Jim Licaretz's retirement, scheduled for the end of calendar year 2016, will leave the bureau's engraving staff at the Philadelphia Mint short two personnel.

Licaretz announced his plans in a Sept. 12 posting on Facebook.

The U.S. Mint still seeks to fill the vacancy created when Mint Sculptor-Engraver Charles L. Vickers retired March 31. With Licaretz's departure, the number of sculptor-engravers would drop to five — Donald Everhart II, Michael Gaudioso, Joseph F. Menna, Renata Gordon, and Phebe Hemphill.

Licaretz's retirement will be his second departure from the Mint. He first joined the Mint as a sculptor-engraver on Sept. 15, 1986, but resigned March 15, 1989, to pursue other artistic interests, which included toy design for Mattel. Licaretz rejoined the U.S. Mint's engraving staff in late 2006.

A Philadelphia native, Licaretz has taught art and sculpture for many years, primarily at the Fleisher Art Memorial. He has also served as a president of the American Medallic Art Association, and has worked for the Franklin Mint, both on staff and in freelance projects.

Licaretz's artistic contibutions at the U.S. Mint can be found here.