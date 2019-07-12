Mint unveils 2019 American Liberty gold coin and silver medal

The 2019-P American Liberty silver medal was struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

The designs for the 2019 American Liberty gold $100 coin and silver medal were selected from submissions for the 2015 and 2017 American Liberty coins but not approved.

The 2019-W American Liberty .9999 fine gold $100 coin will be struck in high relief.

The 2019-W American Liberty, High Relief, gold $100 coin and companion 2019-P silver medal, featuring two new designs, goes on sale from the United States Mint starting at noon Eastern Time Aug. 15.

Details on product limits, ordering restrictions, pricing and surface finishes are not yet released.

The obverse of the coin and medal was designed by Richard Masters, an artist with the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program. Masters’ design was sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Sculptor-Engraver Joseph F. Menna.

Masters’ design features an imposing stylized portrait of Liberty facing left, with flowing hair. Liberty wears a headdress somewhat reminiscent of what appears on the obverse of the Indian Head gold $10 eagle from 1907 to 1933.

This headdress, however, features 13 rays of light, symbolizing the free and creative spirit of America’s people. The rays of the headdress separate the letters of LIBERTY. According to the Mint, the fields between the rays forming the headdress will receive a different finish than the portrait and other elements.

The motto IN GOD WE TRUST is inscribed along the bottom border below the portrait, with 13 five-pointed stars along the left border, in front of the portrait.

The reverse of the coin and medal was designed by Donna Weaver, a current AIP artist and retired U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver. U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Michael Gaudioso sculpted Weaver’s design.

Weaver’s design features a fierce-looking eagle, its talons in a gripping mode as though it is preparing to land.

The approved designs were reconsidered from submissions for American Liberty issues from 2015 and 2017, designs not selected previously.

The 1-ounce of .9999 fine gold is being struck at the West Point Mint. The silver medal is being struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

