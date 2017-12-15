While the packaging for this purported Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollar is genuine official packaging from the United States Mint, the “coin” is actually a plated base metal counterfeit substituted to defraud the secondary-market buyer.

Another week has come to a close, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Rare Venetian gold 40-zecchino coin up for auction in New York: Stack’s Bowers Galleries is set to auction off a possibly unique Venetian gold 40-zecchino coin at the New York International Numismatic Convention.

4. Historic Libertas Americana medal tops $51,000 mark: The 47-millimeter medals were struck in Paris in 1782 to celebrate peace after America emerged victorious over Britain in the Revolutionary War.

3. Crane Currency, supplier of paper to BEP, is sold for $800 million: Crane Currency, the firm that has been supplying the cotton-linen paper used in American paper currency for close to 140 years, has been sold for $800 million.

2. A silver spoon in a coin auction? What sets this tableware apart: Ephraim Brasher issued a very famous, and rare, 1787 gold coin called the Brasher doubloon. He was also a renowned silversmith, who marked his products with a distinctive hallmark as a form of branding.

1. ICTA responds to U.S. Mint’s position on counterfeit U.S. precious metals coins: The U.S. Mint’s response to an inquiry from Congress regarding the Mint’s efforts to fight the counterfeiting of U.S. coins “lacks commitment,” ICTA said.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter