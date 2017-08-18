8-foot cent webbing sells, details on 2017 notes: Week's Most Read

An eight-foot-strip of coinage strip from which blanks were punched for use in producing 1943-D zinc-coated steel cents was sold on the bourse floor of the ANA World's Fair of Money Aug. 1 to 5.

It’s that time of the week again, as we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Quality control on display at the Denver Mint during Coin World tour: Employees on the production floor at the Denver Mint receive constant reminders about the importance of maintaining the quality of the coins they strike.

4. World War I satirical medal aims right at American president: A 1915 Karl Goetz medal in a Stephen Album Rare Coins’ auction satirizes “American neutrality” in WWI.

3. Don Willis changed his approach while assembling his collection of Colonials: The official auctions of the ANA World’s Fair of Money offered something for virtually every collector, including Don Willis' Colonials.

2. When will the Series 2017 Federal Reserve notes start to be released?: The BEP will soon begin engraving the signatures of the Treasury secretary and U.S. treasurer as it prepares to print Series 2017 Federal Reserve notes.

1. 1943 steel cent webbing escapes melting, use in house construction: When was the last time you saw an 8-foot-long section of webbing that resulted from blanks having been punched from zinc-coated steel coinage strip?

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter