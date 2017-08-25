New printing error type discovered: Week's Most Read
5. Pre-auction estimate for lot of nine perfect 2016-W Centennial gold dimes - $2,000 to $2,200: amid the hundreds of 19th, 20th and 21st century Proof United States coins being offered Sept. 5 in an auction by Bonhams are nine 2016-W gold dimes.
4. Royal Mint of Belgium announces closure after decades of service: The Royal Mint of Belgium is located in Brussels, but only until Jan. 1, 2018, when it will close and production ends there.
3. Modern carved Morgan dollar sells on eBay for $10,101: A carved Morgan dollar featuring a trap baited with a gold 1945 2-peso coin from Mexico realized $10,101, in an auction on eBay.com Aug. 10.
2. Colorful York County halves found in dresser drawer stun at auction: A lot of five York County, Maine, Tercentenary half dollars, toned in the original holder and only recently discovered, realized $17,825 in a July 17 auction.
1. New BEP press appears to have created a new printing error: A new type of serial number error is reported discovered, as shared by dealer Fred Bart.
