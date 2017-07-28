We’ve had plenty counterfeit stories over the last year or so. The recent success by the Secret Service crossed our path this week, and it became our top post.

It’s that time of the week again, as we catch up on what happened in the numismatic world this week.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 1974-D aluminum cent, 1933 double eagles at U.S. Mint booth at ANA World’s Fair of Money: An aluminum 1974-D Lincoln cent and 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles in U.S. Mint custody will be displayed by the Mint Aug. 1 to 5 in Denver.

4. John Mercanti designs three Spider-Man coins for Cook Islands: ModernCoinMart has partnered with former United States Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti to celebrate the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming with three new coins.

3. Stack’s Bowers and Heritage to increase buyer’s premium: Stack’s Bowers announced that, effective Aug. 14 with its Hong Kong Showcase Auction, it would be standardizing its buyer’s fee to 20 percent across all auctions.

2. Multiple venues to debut 2017-S 225th Anniversary Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set: Collectors and dealers will have multiple ways to buy the 10-coin 2017-S 225th Anniversary Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set when it goes on sale Aug. 1.

1. Secret Service thwarts multiple counterfeiting schemes since April: The Secret Service foiled four counterfeiting schemes since April according to the agency. The incidents varied both in sophistication and complexity.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter