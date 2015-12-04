John Oliver against the cent, platinum Eagle returns

John Oliver took down the penny during the Nov. 22 episode of "Last Week Tonight" on HBO. The Coin World post about it was the top story of the week.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 1929 Indian Head gold realizes a significant ticket: Market Analysis: The spot price of gold has dropped recently, but high-end gold coins continue to excel at auction.

4. Sedwick sells historic 'Heart' silver coin from Potosi Mint: One of the finest known of the rare Heart silver 8-real “cob” coins struck at the Potosi Mint realized a hammer price of $100,000.

3. Approved 2016 Mark Twain coin designs unveiled in Hannibal, Mo., event: The designs were showcased Nov. 28 during ceremonies at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.

2. Proof 2015-W American Eagle platinum coin mintage set at 4,000: The West Point Mint will not be striking a 1-ounce platinum bullion version in 2015 "due to a lag in obtaining a sufficient quantity of production platinum blanks."

1. HBO's John Oliver to U.S. Mint: 'Let's dump the penny': John Oliver took on the penny (or what collectors call the cent) during the most recent episode of his HBO talk show, Last Week Tonight.

