John Oliver against the cent, platinum Eagle returns
- Published: Dec 4, 2015, 4 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. 1929 Indian Head gold realizes a significant ticket: Market Analysis: The spot price of gold has dropped recently, but high-end gold coins continue to excel at auction.
4. Sedwick sells historic 'Heart' silver coin from Potosi Mint: One of the finest known of the rare Heart silver 8-real “cob” coins struck at the Potosi Mint realized a hammer price of $100,000.
3. Approved 2016 Mark Twain coin designs unveiled in Hannibal, Mo., event: The designs were showcased Nov. 28 during ceremonies at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum.
2. Proof 2015-W American Eagle platinum coin mintage set at 4,000: The West Point Mint will not be striking a 1-ounce platinum bullion version in 2015 "due to a lag in obtaining a sufficient quantity of production platinum blanks."
1. HBO's John Oliver to U.S. Mint: 'Let's dump the penny': John Oliver took on the penny (or what collectors call the cent) during the most recent episode of his HBO talk show, Last Week Tonight.
