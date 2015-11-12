Firm sues U.S. over seized mutilated coins: Week's Most Read

A lawsuit filed by a Hong Kong firm focuses around the United States Mint's Mutilated Coin Redemption Program, which has been around since 1911 but is currently under a six-month suspension.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Lithuania celebrates language with circulating commemorative €2 coin: The design shows the word translating to “thank you” — which is considered one of the most beautiful words in the Lithuanian language.

4. Packaging problems delay issue of Limited Edition Silver Proof set: Mint officials announced Nov. 4 that the set would not be offered Nov. 23 as planned, with release status changed to "to be determined" or TBD.

3. Denmark’s most expensive coin sells at auction Nov. 3 for record price: Auction house Bruun Rasmussen sold the 1658 silver 2-speciedaler coin Nov. 3 in Copenhagen to a floor bidder who lives in Norway.

2. Prooflike Denver Mint coins found in 2015 Uncirculated Mint set: The Prooflike surfaces apparently result from environmental conditions at the Denver Mint and the subsequent handling of the coins.

1. Hong Kong firm sues government over $3.25 million in seized mutilated U.S. coins: The suit from Wealthy Max Ltd., headquartered in Kowloon, was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia on the same day U.S. Mint officials announced a six-month suspension of the Mutilated Coin Redemption Program.

