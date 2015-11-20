Fake Krugerrand discovery story this week's most read

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

5. Here's what 1.7 million ounces of gold looks like: Something Social: The video below recently took off on our Coin World Facebook page, garnering more than 120 shares and more than 6,000 views.

4. Mint projects potential sales for 2016 centennial coins in gold: The United States Mint is projecting official sales for the three 2016 24-karat gold 100th anniversary coins could reach between 145,000 and 225,000 units combined.

3. Change in our change 50 years ago: Monday Morning Brief: Fifty years ago this month, Americans began seeing something new in their change … something unprecedented … something unsettling.

2. U.S. Mint greenlights 2016 silver centennial coins in gold versions: The dime and half dollar designed by sculptor Adolph A. Weinman and the quarter dollar by sculptor Hermon A. MacNeil were struck in .900 fine silver when issued in 1916.

1. California coin dealer discovers fake Krugerrand in fake holder: Dealer Dwight Manley issued an advisory about the find on Nov. 10, calling the piece “frighteningly deceptive.”

