Fake 1894-O Morgan a problem, NPS designs out: Week's Most Read

The D and O of DOLLAR on the reverse of the fake 1894-O Morgan dollar, which was the subject of the week's top post on CoinWorld.com, are not sharp or crisp, appearing to slide toward the rim.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Tracking down obscure coin facts in research: Q. David Bowers: Bowers writes that he has "always held that a coin is worth one point on its own, but another point of desirability can be added by learning the art, history, and romance concerning it."

4. HBO's John Oliver to U.S. Mint: 'Let's dump the penny': John Oliver took on the penny (or what collectors call the cent) during the most recent episode of his HBO talk show, Last Week Tonight.

3. Latest America the Beautiful quarter launched into circulation: Mint officials were on hand Tuesday at Schuylerville (N.Y.) High School for the launch of the Saratoga National Historical Park quarter, during which $27,000 worth of quarters were exchanged.

2. 2016 National Park Service Centennial commem designs unveiled: Approved designs for the 2016 National Park Service Centennial gold $5 half eagle, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar were unveiled Nov. 19 in ceremonies at the U.S. Department of the Interior.

1. Fake 1894-O Morgan dollar problem for collectors: Detecting Counterfeits: Coin World’s Coin Values lists the 1894-O Morgan dollar at $100 in Extremely Fine 40 and $200 in About Uncirculated 50, so a modest financial incentive exists for the counterfeiter.

