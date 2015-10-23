Here are the week's 5 most read stories on CoinWorld.com

Shown is one of 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens double eagles being contested by the Langbord family and the federal government. The coins are in government custody, held at the U.S. Mint’s Fort Knox Gold Bullion Depository.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Stamps in Presidential Coin & Chronicles sets from secondary market: Several readers contacted Coin World wondering how the Mint could acquire all 109,000 stamps needed for the limited-edition sets.

4. Record sales of silver American Eagles within reach for Mint: Add another 886,000 American Eagle silver bullion coins to the U.S. Mint's calendar year 2015 sales total.

3. Canada honors wreck of SS Edmund Fitzgerald with coin: Canada’s third and final coin in the Lost Ships in Canadian Waters series honors a modern ship that wrecked in Lake Superior 40 years ago.

2. Gold $4 Stella pattern to lead Baltimore Expo sale by Stack's Bowers: The 1879 Flowing Hair gold $4 Stella pattern has been off the market since the 1950s and is accompanied by a small archive of correspondence related to coin dealing in the mid-20th century.

1. U.S. Court of Appeals hears arguments in 1933 double eagle case: Representatives of the Langbord family and the government met before all of the judges in Philadelphia’s U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit on Oct. 14 as the fate of 10 1933 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagles allegedly discovered in the Langbord family’s safe deposit box remains up in the air after nearly a decade of litigation.

