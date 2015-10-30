Here are the five most-read CoinWorld.com stories of the week

The majority of gold coins recovered from wreck of the SS Central America were struck at the San Francisco Mint. Q. David Bowers wrote about the wreck in his latest Coin World column.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. British penny substitutes as Kennedy half dollar: Found in Rolls: It is no secret that as a roll searcher I have my favorites among the denominations of coin rolls that I like to look through.

4. Check your 1998 American Eagles; they might be on wrong planchet: Guest Commentary: A series of coins where it is extremely rare to find major errors is the American Eagle silver bullion coin series.

3. Reviewing a fake 1875-CC 20-cent coint: Detecting Counterfeits: The denomination is rarely counterfeited. We will run across a poorly-made fake of the rare 1876-CC piece every now and then, but for the most part we see only genuine examples of this date.

2. Silver tetradrachms of Athens were the original trade coins: A particularly nice example of this coinage highlighted Nomos Ag’s Oct. 9 auction.

1. SS Central America shipwreck find astounds with gold: Q. David Bowers: In the 1980s, a search for information was mounted by the Columbus-America Discovery Group led by Tommy Thompson, Bob Evans and other adventurers.

