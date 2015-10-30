Here are the five most-read CoinWorld.com stories of the week
- Published: Oct 30, 2015, 4 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. British penny substitutes as Kennedy half dollar: Found in Rolls: It is no secret that as a roll searcher I have my favorites among the denominations of coin rolls that I like to look through.
4. Check your 1998 American Eagles; they might be on wrong planchet: Guest Commentary: A series of coins where it is extremely rare to find major errors is the American Eagle silver bullion coin series.
3. Reviewing a fake 1875-CC 20-cent coint: Detecting Counterfeits: The denomination is rarely counterfeited. We will run across a poorly-made fake of the rare 1876-CC piece every now and then, but for the most part we see only genuine examples of this date.
2. Silver tetradrachms of Athens were the original trade coins: A particularly nice example of this coinage highlighted Nomos Ag’s Oct. 9 auction.
1. SS Central America shipwreck find astounds with gold: Q. David Bowers: In the 1980s, a search for information was mounted by the Columbus-America Discovery Group led by Tommy Thompson, Bob Evans and other adventurers.
