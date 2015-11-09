LBJ Coin and Chronicles sellout the top story of the week

A Reverse Proof Presidential dollar was included in the 2015 Lyndon B. Johnson Coin and Chronicles Set, which sold out less than four hours after it was released on Oct. 27.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week, according to reader metrics.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. $211,500 for MS-65 1895-O Morgan dollar of Coronet Collection: Market Analysis: Thirty two Morgan dollars from Part II of the Coronet Collection starred in the Legend Rare Coin Auctions Oct. 15 Regency Auction XIV in Las Vegas.

4. ‘Medieval’ medal is actually Austrian cast from 17th century: Though dated 1231 in Roman numerals, the pseudo-medieval medal was actually struck circa 1576 to 1657, according to the firm, for the Holy Roman Empire.

3. U.S. Mint changes medal set mintage limit: Monday Morning Brief: The United States Mint has eliminated the mintage limit originally announced for the 2015 First Spouse bronze medal set, and will strike them to order.

2. Gold-seekers go panning in California storm drain: KCRA, NBC’s affiliate in Sacramento, reported on Oct. 22 that a pair of gold-diggers were heard, but not seen, panning for gold in the storm drain beneath a restaurant in Auburn, Calif.

1. Lyndon B. Johnson Coin and Chronicles Set sells out in hours: It took less than four hours for the 2015 Lyndon B. Johnson Coin and Chronicles Set to sell out on Oct. 27.

Connect with Coin World: