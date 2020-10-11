Circulating quarters 10-coin set is now available from Mint

United States Mint sales opened Oct. 8 for customers to purchase the 10-coin America the Beautiful Quarters 2020 Circulating Coin set. The set contains the five 2020 quarter dollars from production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The set, containing the five 2020 America the Beautiful quarter dollars struck with a circulation finish from production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints, is priced at $10.

The coins contained in the set bear reverses celebrating the National Park of American Samoa; Weir Farm National Historic Site in Connecticut; Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve in the U.S. Virgin Islands; Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park in Vermont; and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Kansas.

The packaging allows for the coins to be removed if desired for placement in albums or other collector storage products.

The coins are the same as those distributed into general circulation through the Federal Reserve.

The coins are struck on Schuler coinage presses with single pairs of obverse and reverse dies striking horizontally, producing finished coins at the rate of up to 750 coins per minute from machine-fed copper-nickel clad planchets.

