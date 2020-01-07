Mint increases price for Proof silver quarters set in 2020

Illustrated is the copper-nickel clad version of the Proof 2020-S National Park of American Samoa quarter dollar.

The five-coin 2020-S America the Beautiful Silver Quarters Proof set will be offered Feb. 20 by the U.S. Mint at $42.50, $5.55 more than was charged for the 2019-S set.

The five 2020-S quarter dollars in the set will be struck with the standard Proof finish on .999 fine silver planchets. The Proof finish exhibits frosted devices against mirror-polished fields.

The reverse designs for the coins will represent the National Park of American Samoa, Weir Farm National Historic Site in Connecticut, Salt Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park in Vermont and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Kansas.

As of Dec. 31, the U.S. Mint had not yet released images of struck Proof silver versions of the quarter dollar. Accompanying this article are images of one of the copper-nickel clad Proof 2020-S America the Beautiful quarter dollars. All of the Proof copper-nickel clad and silver quarter dollars are being struck at the San Francisco Mint with the S Mint mark.

2020 is the last year that the U.S. Mint will issue five different America the Beautiful quarter dollars. In 2021, the America the Beautiful quarter dollar program will close with the release of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar for Alabama.

Also in 2021, the U.S. Mint anticipates ushering in a new era of quarter dollar production, possibly with a completely new series honoring women, should proposed legislation be approved by Congress and signed by President Trump.

The Mint has also proposed an alternative series of quarter dollars with different themes, though it appears that no specific steps have been taken to get congressional approval of those ideas.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter