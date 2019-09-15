Final 2019 America the Beautiful quarters set on sale Nov. 26
- Published: Nov 26, 2019, 9 AM
The U.S. Mint will release the final America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin set of 2019 on Nov. 26, featuring the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness quarter dollars.
This set consists of an Uncirculated quarter dollar from the Philadelphia Mint, an Uncirculated quarter from the Denver Mint, and a Proof quarter dollar from the San Francisco Mint.
Quarter dollars in the set honor Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness and feature a reverse (design that depicts a piloted drift boat on the rushing river encompassed by the trees and rock formations of the Wilderness.
Reverse inscriptions are RIVER OF NO RETURN, WILDERNESS, IDAHO, 2019, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.
Pricing is set at $9.95.
The obverse of the coins depicts reduced-in-size version of the 1932 portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan.
Obverse inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and QUARTER DOLLAR.
The three coins are mounted on a durable plastic card with an image of Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.
The Mint accepts orders at its website and by phone to 1-800-872-6468.
