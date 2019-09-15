United States Mint opening sales for 10-coin circulating quarters set
- Published: Sep 15, 2019, 9 AM
The U.S. Mint’s 10-coin America the Beautiful Quarters 2019 Circulating Coin set is scheduled to be offered to collectors beginning at noon Eastern Time Oct. 9.
The set, to be offered at $8.95, contains five Uncirculated circulation quality finish America the Beautiful quarter dollars each from output at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.
The set contains coins 46 through 50 of the 56 to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.
The reverse designs celebrate Lowell National Historical Park in Massachusetts, American Memorial Park in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, War in the Pacific National Historical Park in Guam, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park in Texas, and Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in Idaho.
The numismatic product has no product limit or household order restriction.
The coins are struck on high-speed German-made Schuler coinage presses with a single pair of dies oriented to strike horizontally, and capable of striking coins at the rate of from 750 coins per minute up to a maximum of 1,000 coins per minute.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform