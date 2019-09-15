The set's 10 coins comprise five coins apiece from circulating coin production at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The U.S. Mint’s 10-coin America the Beautiful Quarters 2019 Circulating Coin set is scheduled to be offered to collectors beginning at noon Eastern Time Oct. 9.

The set, to be offered at $8.95, contains five Uncirculated circulation quality finish America the Beautiful quarter dollars each from output at the Denver and Philadelphia Mints.

The set contains coins 46 through 50 of the 56 to be issued under the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The reverse designs celebrate Lowell National Historical Park in Massachusetts, American Memorial Park in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, War in the Pacific National Historical Park in Guam, San Antonio Missions National Historical Park in Texas, and Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in Idaho.

The numismatic product has no product limit or household order restriction.

The coins are struck on high-speed German-made Schuler coinage presses with a single pair of dies oriented to strike horizontally, and capable of striking coins at the rate of from 750 coins per minute up to a maximum of 1,000 coins per minute.

