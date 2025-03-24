2025-S American Women quarter dollars Silver Proof Set on sale in April

The U.S. Mint’s 10-coin 2025-S Silver Proof Set goes on sale April 22.

Correction: The Silver Proof set that went on sale in April was the 2025-S Proof American Women Silver Proof set, and held examples of the five Proof 2025-S American Women .999 fine silver quarter dollars only. The full United States Mint Silver Proof set was scheduled for issue Aug. 7.



The United States Mint plans to open sales at noon Eastern Time April 22 for its 10-coin 2025 Silver Proof Set, priced at $150 per set.

The numismatic product has neither a production limit nor any household-order size restriction.

The coins, all struck at the San Francisco Mint, are secured within two plastic lenses. One lens contains the Proof 2025-S Lincoln copper-plated zinc cent, Jefferson copper-nickel 5-cent coin, Native American manganese-brass clad dollar, Roosevelt .999 fine silver dime and Kennedy .999 fine silver half dollar. The second lens contains the five Proof 2025-S American Women .999 fine silver quarter dollars.

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