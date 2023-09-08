Week's Most Read: Silver Proof set sales
- Published: Sep 8, 2023, 9 AM
Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.
Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.
5. Whitman seeks help for next volume of 'Cherrypickers': The third and final volume of the sixth edition of the "Cherrypickers' Guide to Rare Die Varieties" is being compiled, and assistance is sought.
4. Australia shows the nation's Heritage Sites on $5 coin: A new $5 coin with color will be issued by the Royal Australian Mint that will feature all 20 of the nation's Heritage Sites on a single coin.
3. Olympic diver Louganis consigns his Olympic medals: Gold and silver medals awarded to diver Greg Louganis during Olympic competition will be offered by Bonhams in an upcoming sale.
2. Week's Most Read: Sale of palladium approaches: Interest remains keen for the only palladium product to be offered by the United States Mint in 2023, available for September sale.
1. Silver Proof set sales total 61% in first five days: In just five days, buyers acquired over 60% of the available 10-coin 2023-S Silver Proof sets being offered by the U.S. Mint.
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