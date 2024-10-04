Limited Edition Silver Proof set due out in November

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Oct 4, 2024, 12 PM
The eight-coin 2024-S Limited Edition Silver Proof set is restricted to a release of 50,000 sets.

Images courtesy of the United States Mint.

Sales of the U.S. Mint’s 2024 Limited Edition Silver Proof set will be launched by the bureau at noon Eastern Time Nov. 5.

The bureau limits the release to 50,000 of the eight-coin sets, currently priced at $255 per set, with a household-order limit of one set currently in place.

Such ordering restrictions are often lifted after the first 24 hours of public sales.

The numismatic product is already available to order by registering as a Mint customer in the Mint’s subscription program.

As of 4:47 p.m. Eastern Time Sept. 30, the Mint records orders of 7,021 sets.

The Limited Edition Silver Proof set comprises .999 fine silver Proof coins from the San Francisco Mint, each exhibiting the facility’s S Mint mark.

Coins in the set are:

  • One Proof 2024-S American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar coin.
  • All five Proof 2024-S American Women quarter dollars, featuring the Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, Patsy Takemoto Mink, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker,  Celia Cruz and Zitkala-Ša.
  • One Proof 2024-S Kennedy silver half dollar
  • One Proof 2024-S Roosevelt silver dime.

    • All the set’s coins combined comprise 2.473 troy ounces of .999 fine silver.

    Prices listed for the subscription option are current but are subject to change before the set goes on sale, and subscribers will be charged the price effective when sales launch.

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