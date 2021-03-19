The 2022-S Silver Proof set, above, will go on sale at noon, June 23.

The 2022-S Silver Proof set, this year’s edition of an annual product that includes .999 fine silver versions of the dime, quarter dollars and half dollar, goes on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon Eastern Time June 23.

The set, priced at $105, is offered without mintage, product, or household order limit and is also offered via enrollment.

The Silver Proof set is an annual product that, as the name implies, includes silver versions of the denominations that are usually copper-nickel clad when struck for circulation, along with the Lincoln cent, Jefferson 5-cent coin and Native American dollar in their usual base metal compositions. The Kennedy half dollar, all five American Women quarter dollars and Roosevelt dime will be struck on planchets composed of .999 fine silver (the coins were .900 fine until 2019).

All the coins are struck at the San Francisco Mint.

The 2022 set is the first since 2020 to include five silver quarters; the 2021 set included one America the Beautiful quarter dollar, representing Alabama (the last in the series), and the Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter, a one-year type.

The 2022-S set’s Native American dollar honors Ely S. Parker, who wrote the final draft of the Confederate surrender at Appomattox and was the first Native American to serve as Commissioner of Indian Affairs.

The quarter dollars recognize American writer and civil rights activist Maya Angelou, American astronaut Dr. Sally Ride, Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller, woman’s suffragist María Adelina Isabel Emilia “Nina” Otero-Warren and Chinese American actress Anna May Wong.

The 2022 Silver Proof set was at Remind Me status, but still available via enrollment June 2.

The standard 2022 Proof set, released April 7 for $32 also without mintage, product, or household order limit, remained available June 2, and the Mint’s sales report dated May 29 indicates 251,844 of the 2022 Proof sets were sold.

The 2021-S Silver Proof set is still available on the Mint’s website, also priced at $105, and the Mint’s May 29 sales data indicates 285,495 sets were sold.

