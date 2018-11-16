Week's Most Read: About those gold bars in a tank

Inside Coin World: Celebrating Christmas numismatically: The December issue of Coin World features several features with a Christmas theme and a look at paper money depicting people you might not recognize.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Collector finds three 2000-P Sacagawea ‘Cheerios’ dollars: A Maryland collector reports that he found three examples of the 5,500 prototype 2000-P Sacagawea dollars.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 12, 2018: Times change and old ways disappear, but making it harder for certain Mint and BEP customers to order products is poor business.

3. Federal Reserve orders first $2 notes since 2016 from BEP: The Federal Reserve has ordered a large number of $2 notes for Fiscal Year 2019. Series 2013 and 2017 notes will be issued.

2. Palladium American Eagle bullion coin on 2019 U.S. Mint production schedule: The Mint has already put a bullion version of the palladium coin on its production schedule for 2019.

1. Where did the gold bars found in that military tank ever end up?: A slightly older article from August discusses the disposition of 60 pounds of gold bars found in the fuel tank of a military tank purchased on eBay.

