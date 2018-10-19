Week's Most Read: Mint unveils Apollo 11 coin designs

The four coins in the Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program for 2019 will bear the same obverse and reverse designs.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are our top five most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for October 15, 2018: Try explaining the modern concept of coin grading to a noncollector and you are likely going to be faced with bewilderment.

4. Toddler, more than a thousand dollars in cash and a shredder: A precocious 2-year-old turned a family’s carefully saved $1,060 into shredded currency.

3. McDonald’s celebrates Big Mac 50th anniversary with token promotion: Though the promotion was over in August, coverage of the tokens continues to be popular.

2. Week’s Most Read: Collector finds rare version of 1983 Lincoln cent: The discovery of a bronze 1983 Lincoln cent transitional error by a collector, last week’s most-read article, continued to attract readers.

1. U.S. Mint unveils designs for 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary coins: The common obverse will be used for the four coins planned for 2019 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter