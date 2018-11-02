The U.S. Mint released this surprise 2017-P Lincoln cent into circulation in January 2017. Now officials are considering a 2019 circulating “rarity.”

5. Mint officials surprised at forum participant response: During an Oct. 17 forum, U.S. Mint officials were surprised that most of the more than 100 individuals invited had seen an example of a counterfeit U.S.bullion coin.

4. San Francisco Silver Reverse Proof set close to complete sellout: Orders received by the U.S. Mint are almost sufficient to exhaust the maximum product limit for the 10-coin 2018-S San Francisco Silver Reverse Proof set.

3. How could a common 1958 Franklin half dollar sell for $129,500?: A 1958 Franklin half dollar graded MS-67+ full bell lines by PCGS sold for $129,500 at Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency 28 sale in Las Vegas.

2. U.S. Mint announces plans for circulating rarity: The biggest news at an Oct. 17 U.S. Mint forum was Director David Ryder’s announcement that the Mint was considering a circulating rarity for 2019.

1. Monday Morning Brief for October 29, 2018: Mint to issue ‘rarity’?: The idea of a deliberate rarity issued by the U.S. Mint is intriguing, but it has to be done right.

