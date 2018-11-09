ANACS Mint State 63 2000-P Sacagawea, Cheerios dollar, is one of two such coins Maryland collector Cliff Long found during a General Mills cereal promotion contracted by the U.S. Mint.

5. Monday Morning Brief for Nov. 5, 2018: Intentional rarity concerns: Collector distrust of the U.S. Mint based on past offerings of limited-edition products leads to skepticism about 2019 circulating rarity.

4. USPS’s effort at an intentional rarity a guide for U.S. Mint?: If the U.S. Mint follows through with its plan to release an intentional rarity into circulation in 2019, it can look to another agency on what to do and what not to do.

3. U.S. Mint eyes release of gold Sacagawea dollar in 2020: The U.S. Mint is considering the issuance in 2020 of a Native American gold dollar to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the introduction of the Sacagawea dollar.

2. Authorized purchasers balk at buying some bullion coins from Mint: In October, the U.S. Mint's authorized purchasers bought about half as many American Eagle silver and American Buffalo gold bullion coins as in September.

1. Collector finds three 2000-P Sacagawea ‘Cheerios’ dollars: Finding a single example of a rare prototype coin from 2000, worth thousands of dollars, would be remarkable. What about finding two? How about three?

