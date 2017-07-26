A new silver bullion coin celebrates a ruler in a galaxy “far, far away...,” in the Galactic Empire of Star Wars fame. The 1-ounce .999 fine silver $2 coin struck by the New Zealand Mint for Niue celebrates the movie villain Darth Vader.

The reverse of the coin features an officially licensed close-up image of Vader in a polished finish. He is set against a satin matte background featuring the Imperial logo.

The obverse displays the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II along with the year and face value.

Once a heroic Jedi Knight, Anakin Skywalker was seduced by the dark side of the Force, becoming the Sith Lord known as Darth Vader and leading the Empire’s eradication of the Jedi Order. He remained in service of the emperor, the evil Darth Sidious, for decades, enforcing his master’s will and seeking to crush the fledgling Rebel Alliance that was led by Luke and Leia (his children, whose existence had been kept from him). But there was still good in him, as shown in Episode VI, The Return of the Jedi.

The coin is offered in several packaging options: individually in a protective plastic flip, in 25-coin rolls, and in 500-coin “monster boxes” containing 20 rolls of 25 coins each.

There is a mintage limit of 250,000 pieces for the coin.

Major bullion distributors offer the coin at various premiums depending on quantity purchased and payment method.