August sales date for American Liberty gold coin, silver medal

The Proof 2025-P American Liberty silver medal will bear the same designs as the High Relief $100 gold coin, but without coin inscriptions.

The Proof 2025-W American Liberty, High Relief gold $100 coin is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint on Aug. 21.

The limited-edition Proof 2025-W American Liberty High Relief .9999 fine 1-ounce gold $100 coin and 1-ounce .999 fine silver medal feature a sunflower and are scheduled to go on sale from the United States Mint at noon Eastern Time Aug. 21.

The Mint will announce pricing for the American Liberty gold coin closer to the release date. The American Liberty silver medal is listed at $97 each. Mint officials have not yet disclosed its authorization of maximum mintages for either piece.

The High Relief 2025-W gold coin, measuring 1.205 inches in diameter (30.6 millimeters), will be struck with a Proof finish at the West Point Mint and carry the facility’s W Mint mark on the reverse. The coin exhibits a reeded edge.

The Proof 2025-P silver medal bears the same designs as the gold coin but not any coin inscriptions. It is struck at the Philadelphia Mint with the facility’s P Mint mark on the reverse. The Proof medal’s edge is plain.

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Both obverse and reverse were designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program designer Christopher Polentz, whose designer’s initials appear as CRP on both sides. On the obverse field, his initials are to the lower left of his sunflower. On the reverse, they appear in the field to the lower left of his eagle.

The obverse design was recommended by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and approved by former Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and depicts a sunflower and a bee, representing the stewardship necessary to maintain liberty. On the coin obverse, the date is split on either side of the sunflower, 19 at left and 25 at right. On the medal, the date appears whole below the sunflower

The approved reverse for both pieces illustrates an energetic and swirling depiction of an eagle.

The obverse for both pieces was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist John P. McGraw, whose initials, JPM, appear in the field at the lower right of the sunflower. The reverse was sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Eric Custer, whose initials appear below the eagle’s wing at lower right.

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