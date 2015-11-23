Perth Mint honors Star Trek: Enterprise television series on coins

The two-coin set is packaged in a replica of a Star Trek transporter machine that lights up when the lid is opened, and a Star Trek themed shipper.

Capt. Jonathan Archer is a central figure in the television series Star Trek: Enterprise. He is also now the subject of a new 2015 coin from the Perth Mint.

Star Trek: Enterprise is so named for the Enterprise NX-01 spacecraft used to transport the characters through 22nd century space. The craft appears on the other Proof 2015 silver dollar from Tuvalu released in November by the Perth Mint.

The Perth Mint celebrates the television series Star Trek: Enterprise with two 2015 Proof 1-ounce silver coins.

Perth Mint continues to boldly go where no mint has gone before, issuing a new pair of Star Trek-themed coins.

The latest issue, released Nov. 3, celebrates the most recent Star Trek television series, Star Trek: Enterprise.

The series is set at the beginning of the Star Trek time line and follows the 22nd century adventures of Capt. Jonathan Archer aboard the Enterprise NX-01 during the early days of interstellar travel.

Archer appears on one of the coins and the Enterprise NX-01 craft is the focus of the other.

The Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollars are struck by the Perth Mint for Tuvalu.

The Capt. Archer coin’s reverse portrays the inscription CAPTAIN JONATHAN ARCHER and a color image of Scott Bakula as Capt. Archer as he appeared in Star Trek: Enterprise, against a representation of the Enterprise NX-01. The design also includes the Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark and the coin’s weight and fineness.

The Enterprise coin’s reverse portrays a color image of the Enterprise NX-01 flying over planets, as it appeared in the television series. The design includes the inscription STAR TREK ENTERPRISE ENTERPRISE NX-01, the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark, and the coin’s weight and fineness.

Jennifer McKenna designed the reverses.

The obverse of both coins depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the denomination, and the 2015 year-date.

The coins weigh 31.135 grams and measure 40.6 millimeters in diameter.

The coins are limited to a mintage of 6,500 pieces each, offered in 1,500 two-coin sets and the balance available individually.

Individual coins are presented in a Star Trek inspired display case.

The two-coin set is housed in a replica of a Star Trek transporter machine that lights up when the lid is opened. It is packaged in a Star Trek themed shipper. Each set is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

Distributor Talisman Coins offers each coin for $74.95, with quantity discounts available for same coin purchases. The price is $72.95 each when buying five to nine examples, and $69.95 each when buying 10 or more examples of the same design.

Talisman offers the pair of coins (without the light-up packaging) for $144.95. With the light-up packaging, the set costs $169.96.

To learn more, or to order the coins, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com.