Perth Mint honors Star Trek: Enterprise television series on coins
- Published: Nov 23, 2015, 6 AM
Perth Mint continues to boldly go where no mint has gone before, issuing a new pair of Star Trek-themed coins.
The latest issue, released Nov. 3, celebrates the most recent Star Trek television series, Star Trek: Enterprise.
The series is set at the beginning of the Star Trek time line and follows the 22nd century adventures of Capt. Jonathan Archer aboard the Enterprise NX-01 during the early days of interstellar travel.
Archer appears on one of the coins and the Enterprise NX-01 craft is the focus of the other.
The Proof 1-ounce .999 fine silver dollars are struck by the Perth Mint for Tuvalu.
The Capt. Archer coin’s reverse portrays the inscription CAPTAIN JONATHAN ARCHER and a color image of Scott Bakula as Capt. Archer as he appeared in Star Trek: Enterprise, against a representation of the Enterprise NX-01. The design also includes the Perth Mint’s traditional P Mint mark and the coin’s weight and fineness.
The Enterprise coin’s reverse portrays a color image of the Enterprise NX-01 flying over planets, as it appeared in the television series. The design includes the inscription STAR TREK ENTERPRISE ENTERPRISE NX-01, the Perth Mint’s P Mint mark, and the coin’s weight and fineness.
Jennifer McKenna designed the reverses.
The obverse of both coins depicts the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II, the denomination, and the 2015 year-date.
The coins weigh 31.135 grams and measure 40.6 millimeters in diameter.
The coins are limited to a mintage of 6,500 pieces each, offered in 1,500 two-coin sets and the balance available individually.
Individual coins are presented in a Star Trek inspired display case.
The two-coin set is housed in a replica of a Star Trek transporter machine that lights up when the lid is opened. It is packaged in a Star Trek themed shipper. Each set is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.
Distributor Talisman Coins offers each coin for $74.95, with quantity discounts available for same coin purchases. The price is $72.95 each when buying five to nine examples, and $69.95 each when buying 10 or more examples of the same design.
Talisman offers the pair of coins (without the light-up packaging) for $144.95. With the light-up packaging, the set costs $169.96.
To learn more, or to order the coins, visit the firm’s website, www.talismancoins.com.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction