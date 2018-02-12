Founding Fathers Currency set for 2018 available

Each set features a Series 2013 $1 note from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and a Series 2013 $2 note from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco bearing the portraits of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing is adding to its 2018 product lineup with the introduction of what the BEP calls the “America’s Founding Fathers 2018 Currency set.”

Each set features a Series 2013 $1 note from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and a Series 2013 $2 note from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco bearing the portraits of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, respectively, with matching serial numbers beginning with 2018. This set is packaged in a tri-fold folder, and each note is protected by a clear acid-free polymer sleeve.

The 2018 set is the latest of similar sets offered in recent years. While the series designations of the $1 and $2 notes in the sets have changed over the years, each note has borne a serial number starting with the four digits of the corresponding year. Past sets dating back to 2012 appear in the marketplace frequently at such venues as eBay and other online auction sites.

The America’s Founding Fathers 2018 Currency set is priced at $21.95. Bulk pricing is available at $18.95 for quantities of 50 or more. This set is limited to 5,000 units and is offered during calendar year 2018 only.

For additional information about the BEP or to purchase products, visit www.bep.gov or follow the bureau on Twitter and Facebook at @USMoneyfactory. BEP products may also be ordered by telephone (800-456-3408), by fax (888-891-7585), or by mail (Bureau of Engraving and Printing, Mail Order Sales, Room 515M, 14th & C Streets, SW, Washington, DC 20228).